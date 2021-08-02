Sundberg Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Carl Sundberg of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department during February and March 2021.

For Count 1, Sundberg was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Sundberg was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Sundberg was required to register as a sex offender for an additional 10 years and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $250.00.

For Count 2, Sundberg was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Sundberg was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The jail sentences imposed in Count 1 and Count 2 were ordered to run concurrently.