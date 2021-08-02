Menting Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Cody Menting of Mason City, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Eluding,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 4, 2021. For Count 1, Menting was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and costs. Menting was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

For Count 2, Menting was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Menting was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Menting’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.