Kanawha Brings in a New Zoning Administrator

Cities throughout the northern Iowa area continue to try and maintain a pleasant surrounding by making sure properties stay well maintained. Kanawha is one of those communities where the residents and the city have done an excellent job.

Kanawha Police Chief D. J. Martinez also served as the city’s zoning administrator. However, he saw somewhat of a conflict of interest holding both positions according to Mayor Gloria Sobek.

The city council voted to approve Scott Sobek as the new zoning administrator. He will take over the role and begin working with the council on nuisance properties immediately.