Garner Council Learns of an Ambulance Volunteer Need

The City of Garner is experiencing what many communities are facing which is a shortage of emergency personnel volunteers. In Garner’s case, it’s ambulatory workers and the city is actively searching for those who want to commit time to save lives. Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed spoke of how his ambulatory department is in need of volunteers.

Many area cities who staff with volunteers are finding it difficult to find and train the right individuals. Even counties have had difficulties finding Emergency Medical Technicians or even paramedics. Some have thought it is because there is no salaried pay involved. Others have considered or believed that the work load may be too much.

Comparatively, other volunteer agencies are not having as much difficulty.

Kofoed stated that anyone interested should get in touch with the city.

The number to call again is (641) 923-2588.