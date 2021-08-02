Forest City Council to Meet on Resignations

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening beginning at 7 pm to discuss several topics and issues. The council must first approve a change order on excavating work being done on North 13th Street. Unexpected costs have changed the amount for the project by $1,000 and the city must approve a change order that reflects the mark up.

The council must also approve a SRF Planning and Design Loan application for the proposed sewer project. they will also hear a proposal for the COVID Road Use money.

The council must also deal with the loss of two key employees. Water and Sewer Department Head Mike O’Rourke has tendered his resignation from his post which the council must approve. The second is Paramedic Supervisor Dale Rayhons who is stepping down from his post. This will now force the council to have appoint an interim Paramedic Supervisor to take his place. The council will also have to set the salary for the interim supervisor.

The council and Mayor Byron Ruiter will meet in the Forest City Council Chambers.