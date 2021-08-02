Area Corn Farmers Need to Watch for Damaging Insects

With most of area corn in or near the critical pollination stage, farmers are being advised to scout for the usual pests that can do serious damage to a crop. Iowa State University Extension entomologist Erin Hodgson says pollination can be hampered by several types of insects.

Hodgson says it’s crucial producers take the time to walk their fields and seek out these damaging bugs.

While there are several treatment options available to producers, Hodgson says many will have to hire a cropduster to apply pesticides.

Hodgson says the pest damage can mean smaller ears and a reduced number of kernels and kernel weights, harming yield.