North Iowa School District Approves Its Return to Learn Plan

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: July 30, 2021

The North Iowa Community School District has discussed its Return to Learn program which is similar to last year according to Superintendent Joe Erickson. The district has had to make adjustments to the program since its inception

So the teachers and staff went to work to improve the delivery model

The educators and administration are now focused on implementing this new delivery model for the students and improving educational results.

The district is beginning registration this week for the start of the new school year.

