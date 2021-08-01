‘Your Money, Your Goals’ Online Training Is Aug. 10

When money worries and challenges become overwhelming, many people become unable to see beyond their immediate crisis. Soon other parts of their life begin to fall through the cracks, like paying bills or other important tasks.

“This constant worry creates stress, which adds to the ‘overwhelmed’ feeling of financial insecurity and vulnerability,” says Mary M. Weinand, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“Research shows that economic barriers prevent many people, particularly in low-income households, from managing daily tasks and challenges and can negatively affect their ability to plan for the future,” said Weinand. “They can become so overwhelmed by their money worries and challenges that they don’t have the capacity – the ‘mental bandwidth’ – to perform basic functions.”

ISU Extension and Outreach is offering “Your Money, Your Goals” on Aug. 10 to help frontline workers assist clients who are facing financial challenges. The four-hour course will be held online at 9-11 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Frontline workers will gain resources and tools to help their clients take steps toward financial stability and self-sufficiency. The registration fee is $35, and registration information is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/your-money-goals.

“This online training is designed for service providers, volunteers, clergy members or anyone interested in helping others,” said Weinand. “This opportunity helps build the capacity to integrate financial empowerment into helping relationships as well as help to improve the overall health and well-being of Iowa individuals and families.”

The training features a toolkit developed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Participants learn about tools and resources to help others understand their financial values, use credit wisely, manage debt effectively and access appropriate community resources.

“We begin the discussion with goal setting and savings and continue through understanding credit reports. The goal is to increase financial well-being and financial security,” Weinand said.

If you would like to bring the “Your Money, Your Goals” training to your community in person, contact your human sciences family finance specialist. To register or for more information on “Your Money, Your Goals” visit www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/your-money-goals.