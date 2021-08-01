Wright County Board to Bid Out a Drainage Project

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am. The board will first get an update on the current status of COVID-19 cases and the number of immunizations. There has been an increase in cases in Iowa, but those numbers have been in more populated areas.

The board will take action on bidding for a clean out and repair of Drainage District 194. The supervisors are going to receive a recommendation from ISG on what should be done and on the bidding process.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will address the board on the current state of secondary roads in the county and any upcoming projects that may need to be done on the roads. He will offer his opinion on the idea of having standing corn stalks being used as a snow fence for secondary road protection during snow and wind storms. It would reduce drifts and help in limiting snow amounts on the roads. The board will look at the policy in place and make recommendations.