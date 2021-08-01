Hancock County Board To Discuss Funding Measures

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9 am. The meeting will begin with the appointment of a Compensation Board Member. This board is a collection of appointments from the various elected officers. They represent them at an annual meeting to determine pay increases, if any, for elected officials. The Compensation Board approved an average 4% increase for elected officials in their last meeting.

The supervisors must then consider a recommendation from the state auditor which prevents county supervisory boards giving public funds to private non-profits. This will be an especially tenuous issue when the next budgeting cycle comes around in November. Many non-profits have received money from counties during the budgeting year to allow them to continue to function.

Drainage issues will also be addressed. There may be new projects which may need to be discussed and current projects may also be reviewed. Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will meet with the board to discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county.

The meeting will take place in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.