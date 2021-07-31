Tractor Ride Slated for Today in Lake Mills

The One in Christ 2021 Tractor Ride is scheduled for today beginning at 9 am. The ride begins with registration at the All States Ag Parts parking lot at 311 N. park street in Lake Mills. The ride will begin from that location, then make its way south to Thorpe Park in Forest City. Participants will have their lunch there and then return back to the All States Ag Parts parking lot to complete the day long ride.

This ride is the ninth one organized by the One in Christ Lutheran Parish. The group is raising money for area emergency frontline workers. The money will be given out to the workers in the form of Lake Mills Bucks which can be used in Lake Mills businesses who accept them.