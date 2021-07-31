Evening Wildflower Walk Scheduled

One of the joys of summer is seeing the beautiful summer wildflowers that bloom each year here in Iowa! Our summer wildflowers thrive in open areas so, this time of year, our fields, prairies, and roadsides come alive with purple, yellow, orange, and white flowers. To help people learn about these colorful wildflowers, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding an Evening Wildflower Walk at Thorpe Park on Friday evening, August 6th. The walk will begin at the shelter house at 7:00 PM and last about an hour.

During the walk, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will point out and discuss some of the more common summer wildflowers that grow here in Iowa. She will demonstrate easy ways to identify each flower and will relate interesting facts about them. The walk will be free of charge and open to the public. No preregistration is required.

In case of inclement weather, the walk will have to be postponed and that announcement will be aired on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), and will also be posted on the WCCB’s web site (www.winnebagoccb.com) , the WCCB’s Facebook page, and the WCCB’s Twitter feed. If people would like more information about the Evening Wildflower Walk, they can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.