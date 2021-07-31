Interseeding Cover Crops Field Day Planned

The Interseeding Cover Crop Research Field Day will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Iowa State University’s Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm starting in the Borlaug Learning Center, 3327 290th St., Nashua.

The field day will focus on interseeding cover crops, soil health and manure application timing.

“This field day is an opportunity for anyone interested in cover crops or soil health to see some new and innovative practices in the field. We will show some plots with early interseeded cover crops in both 30-inch and 60-inch row corn, also plots with perennial bluegrass groundcover in 30-inch corn,” said Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Topics will include interseeding cover crop research, equipment and soil health, and manure management and timing in cover crops.

Speakers:

Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer at ISU Extension and Outreach.

Dan Andersen, associate professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering and extension agricultural engineering specialist at Iowa State University.

Bob Recker, Cedar Valley Innovation.

Terry Basol, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

This is a free event and open to the public, but preregistration by July 30 is encouraged to help with lunch planning. Lunch is sponsored by the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

Funding is provided by the Iowa Water Center and Iowa Pork Producers Association with partnerships from Iowa State University Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering, and ISU Extension and Outreach Agriculture and Natural Resources.

For more information, contact Dougherty at 563-583-6496, ext. 125, or brian1@iastate.edu.