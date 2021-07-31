Area Still Has That Smokey Feeling

The area was under an air quality alert as smoke from wildfires outside the state has created a hazy sky. National Weather Service meteorologist, Rod Donovan, says the upper airflow pulled the smoke in.

The area dealt with extremely hot temperatures prompting heat advisories, but now it isn’t and there is a good reason. Donovan says one benefit of the smoke in the air is cooler temperatures.

He says the airflow also brings in some cooler air, and it is a pattern that is going to stick around a bit.

Donovan says the smoke isn’t an issue until it mixes down.

The smoke should leave the area by Sunday as warmer temperatures return.