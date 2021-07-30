Sue Brighton of Titonka is the Grand Prize Winner in the Fuel the Economy Promotion!

After a 2 month promotion, Sue Brighton of Titonka takes home $500.00 in gas in KIOW’s Fuel the Economy Promotion! Congratulations to Sue, as well as all our weekly prize winners throughout the promotion.

Thank you to our great sponsors, Farmers Coop Association of Forest City, Leland, and Buffalo Center, Iowa and Kiester and Winnebago, Minnesota; Custom Paint and Collision of Forest City; Pyro Pete’s Fireworks of Forest City; The Cobbler Shoppe in Britt; McCloskey Appliance of Mason City and Garner; HyVee in Forest City; Groe Electric in Lake Mills; Holland Tire & Service in Forest City; Scoopy Doo’s Ice Cream in Forest City; Hancock County Coop Oil in Garner; Swallow Coffeehouse in Lake Mills; Weaver’s Leather Store in Buffalo Center; and Forest City Auto.