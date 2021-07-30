Schultz Sentenced on Burglary Charges

Kenneth Schulz of, Montgomery, MN, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 22, 2020. Schulz was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Schulz was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Schulz was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.