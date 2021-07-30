Crime & PoliceNews

O’Dell Judgement is Revoked

Audrey O’Dell of Forest City, had her deferred judgment revoked on her conviction for “Gathering Where Controlled Substances Unlawfully Used,” a class D felony. O’Dell was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.
The fine and prison sentence were suspended and O’Dell was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. As a term of probation, O’Dell was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. O’Dell was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse evaluation treatment recommendations.

