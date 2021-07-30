Humphries Sentenced on Exploitation Charges

Matthew Humphrey of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from aninvestigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 30, 2020. Humphrey was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Humphrey was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Upon completion of the sentence imposed, Humphrey is committed to the custody of the Department of Corrections for 10 years. Humphrey was ordered to register on the sex offender registry. Humphrey was ordered to complete sex offender treatment and to have no unsupervised contact with minors.