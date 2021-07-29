School supplies for kids in need: Hy-Vee and KIOW collect thousands worth of supplies

The new school year is right around the corner, and for some kids, it’s the same routine every year. Go shopping for school supplies with their family, picking out the new bags and trends for that year. For those kids, it’s normal to go to school with cool new things, but for others, it’s a different feeling, an uncomfortable or unsure feeling. Will I have supplies for school? What will the teacher or other students say about not having supplies or maybe older supplies? On average, parents will spend over 850 dollars on back-to-school material. A dollar amount some families just can’t come up with.

Coloff Media and our campout for kids title sponsor Hy-Vee are trying to change those feelings for North Iowa kids. KIOW camped out at Hy-Vee in Forest City on Tuesday and Wednesday and in Garner on Thursday and Friday last week, collecting over a thousand dollars worth of supplies.

Tyler Rasmussen runs the Hy-Vee store in Garner:

Renae Aukes is a North Iowa native and has been with the Hy-Vee store in Forest City since it opened over two years ago.

In 2018, the National Center For Educators surveyed teachers in 16 states, including Iowa. The results concluded that when students don’t have new supplies, teachers supply those children with the supplies they need, costing teachers $479 per year. Those teachers reported that 94% of that money was never reimbursed. Knowing they wouldn’t get their money back, teachers have continued to buy supplies for kids in need.

Donors also gave over $200 worth of cash donations. That money will be spent buying more supplies in our local retailers. All of the supplies collected in Forest City and Garner will stay in North Iowa and be used by children in our communities.

Some of the items collected included –

90 – packs of Markers

20 – packs of highlighters

30 – packs of erasers

26 – packs of pencil top erasers

7 – packs of notecards

80 – packs of sticky notes

85 – pack of colored pencils

110 – packs of yellow or mechanical pencils

11 – 48 packs of crayons

90 – 24 packs of crayons

2 – 64 packs of crayons

67 – one-subject notebooks

71 – bottles of glue

40 – glue sticks

66 – rolls of scotch tape

14 – packs of disinfecting wipes

31 – bottles of hand sanitizer

54 – backpacks

70 – scissors

7 – pencil boxes

14 – pencil bags

Additional sponsors for campout for kids were CPR Cell Phone Repair, Top Dead Center Trucks, Central Park Dentistry, IMT, Ryan’s Roofing, Jeffery Auto Repair, and Hearing Associates.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.