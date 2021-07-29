Masking Guidelines are Frustrating Says Governor Reynolds

Governor Kim Reynolds says it is counterproductive for the Centers for Disease Control to issue new guidelines recommending people wear face masks indoors to prevent the spread of the new, easier to transmit strain of Covid-19.

The governor signed a bill into law in May that forbids Iowa schools from imposing mask mandates on students and staff and Reynolds says she’s concerned this new policy will lead to a federal mask mandate for schools.

According to the CDC, 47 Iowa counties have substantial spread of Covid.

The governor says 95 percent of Iowans who are 65 or older have been vaccinated and 61 percent of all Iowa adults have had either one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Reynolds also points to reports indicating nearly all of those who are currently hospitalized with Covid nationwide have not been vaccinated.

The 2020 Iowa State Fair was cancelled due to the pandemic, but hundreds of thousands are expected to make the trek to the state fairgrounds in Des Moines for this year’s fair, which is set to begin August 12th.