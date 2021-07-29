Holmes Sentenced on Possession Charges

Anthony Holmes, Jr. of Mason City, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 17, 2020. For each count, Holmes was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fines and prison sentences were suspended and Holmes was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.

The prison sentences were ordered to run concurrent to each other. Holmes was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.