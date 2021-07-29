High School Softball – 2021 All-State Teams

1A All-State
Coach of the Year: Courtney Darrow, Newell-Fonda
1st Team
Name School Grade
Taylor Hanna Saint Ansgar 12 – TIC East
Kiya Johnson North Butler 10 – TIC East
2nd Team
Name School Grade
Faith Wadle Newman Catholic 12 – TIC East
Kenzie Groen North Butler 10 – TIC East
3rd Team
Name School Grade
Ellie Determan Newman Catholic 12 – TIC East
Kayla Senne Northwood-Kensett 12 – TIC East
Hali Anderson Saint Ansgar 12 – TIC East
Honorable Mention
Name School Grade
Kealan Curley Newman Catholic 12 – TIC East
Gabby Keith Rockford 12 – TIC East
Bailey Meister Bishop Garrigan 12 – TIC West
Brooklyn Hackbart Saint Ansgar 12 – TIC East
2A All-State
Coach of the Year: Chad Spore, North Linn
1st Team
Name School Grade
Kaylea Fessler Central Springs 11 – TIC East
Emily Meyer North Union 10 – TIC West
Olivia Von Bank North Union 11 – TIC West
Cooper Klaahsen Central Springs 10 – TIC East
Sam Nielsen North Union 11 – TIC West
Madisyn Kelley Central Springs 11 – TIC East
2nd Team
Name School Grade
Cassie Beadle North Union 11 – TIC West
3rd Team
Name School Grade
Abby Pate Central Springs 10 – TIC East
Honorable Mention
Name School Grade
Lea Friedl Eagle Grove 12 – TIC West
Libby Trewin West Fork 8 – TIC East
Madison Edwards Lake Mills 10 – TIC West
Ashlynn Willms Belmond-Klemme 11 – TIC West
3A All-State
Coach of the Year: Robin Brand, Mount Vernon
1st Team
Name School Grade
NO Area Athletes
2nd Team
Name School Grade
NO Area Athletes
3rd Team
Name School Grade
Ellie Caylor Forest City 12 – TIC West
Annika Nelson Clear Lake 10 – NCC