High School Softball – 2021 All-State Teams

1A All-State

Coach of the Year:  Courtney Darrow, Newell-Fonda

1st Team

Name School Grade

Taylor Hanna Saint Ansgar 12 – TIC East

Kiya Johnson North Butler 10 – TIC East 

2nd Team

Name School Grade

Faith Wadle Newman Catholic 12 – TIC East 

Kenzie Groen North Butler 10  – TIC East 

3rd Team

Name School Grade

Ellie Determan Newman Catholic 12 – TIC East 

Kayla Senne Northwood-Kensett 12 – TIC East 

Hali Anderson Saint Ansgar 12 – TIC East 

Honorable Mention 

Name School Grade

Kealan Curley Newman Catholic 12 – TIC East 

Gabby Keith Rockford 12 – TIC East 

Bailey Meister Bishop Garrigan 12 – TIC West 

Brooklyn Hackbart Saint Ansgar 12 – TIC East 

2A All-State

Coach of the Year:  Chad Spore, North Linn

1st Team

Name School Grade

Kaylea Fessler Central Springs 11 – TIC East 

Emily Meyer North Union 10 – TIC West 

Olivia Von Bank North Union 11 – TIC West 

Cooper Klaahsen Central Springs 10 – TIC East 

Sam Nielsen North Union 11 – TIC West 

Madisyn Kelley Central Springs 11 – TIC East 

2nd Team

Name School Grade

Cassie Beadle North Union 11 – TIC West 

3rd Team

Name School Grade

Abby Pate Central Springs 10 – TIC East 

Honorable Mention 

Name School Grade

Lea Friedl Eagle Grove 12 – TIC West 

Libby Trewin West Fork 8 – TIC East 

Madison Edwards Lake Mills 10 – TIC West 

Ashlynn Willms Belmond-Klemme 11 – TIC West 

3A All-State

Coach of the Year:  Robin Brand, Mount Vernon

1st Team

Name School Grade

NO Area Athletes

2nd Team

Name School Grade

NO Area Athletes

3rd Team

Name School Grade

Ellie Caylor                      Forest City                                 12 – TIC West 

Annika Nelson                 Clear Lake                                 10 – NCC

 

