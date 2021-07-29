Daviega Sentenced on Possession Charges

Jaimyan Daviega of Minneapolis, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on May 5, 2021. Daviega was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended.

Daviega was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.