Klemme Blood Drive Scheduled

Blood drives will be taking place in the area over the next few weeks Area residents are encouraged to attend and take part in the drives to replenish area blood stocks.

One of these drives will take place in Klemme on Friday. The drive will be from 3 pm to 6 pm in the Klemme Community Center located at 204 East Main Street. The drive is being put on by the LifeServe Blood Center.

There are concerns that blood supplies may be getting low as a result of donations also being low at this time due to vacations, summer temperatures, and other factors playing a role in the reduction. LifeServe supplies blood to all of the area hospitals for patients in surgeries, Emergency Rooms, and critical cases. They continually need to replenish supplies whenever possible.

Those who want to donate to the Klemme blood drive should make an appointment by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903. Donors must be 16 years old and weigh at least 120 pounds.