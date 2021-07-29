Feenstra Throws Support Behind a Law Enforcement Bill

During a recent House Science, Space, and Technology (SST) Committee meeting, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) spoke in favor of an amendment that aims to strengthen The Organization of Scientific Area Committees for Forensic Science (OSAC). As a cosponsor of the amendment, Feenstra highlighted the important role forensic science plays in supporting investigators and ensuring victims get the justice they deserve. The amendment passed with unanimous support.

Earlier this year, Feenstra spoke with leaders at Iowa State University’s Center for Statistics and Applications in Forensic Evidence (CSAFE). This research center applies statistical and scientific methods to improve the accuracy of forensic analysis by pursuing research and development in forensic technology.

“I stand with our law enforcement officers — including detectives and investigators — who work tirelessly in their pursuit of truth and justice,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I want to ensure they have the best tools and techniques available to help with the critical work they do to put criminals behind bars and keep our communities safe. That is why I am pleased this legislation passed out of committee. It will help improve scientific standards and develop innovative technologies that will advance forensic analysis.”