Area Hy-Vee Stores to Host Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar Show Car

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL), will display a Hy-Vee-sponsored Indy show car at select store locations across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region during the month of August. The tour will make two stops in Mason City and once in Algona. The first stop will be in Algona at 1500 Highway 169 N. on Friday August 6th from 9 am to 3 pm. The next two stops will be in Mason City. On Saturday, August 7th to 8:30 am to 11:30 am. The first stop will be at 2400 4th Street S. W.. The second stop will be at 551 S. Illinois Avenue in Mason City from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team began in 2020 when Hy-Vee became the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway in 2020 where he finished third. This is the second year that Hy-Vee has partnered with the RLL racing team sponsoring the No. 45 and No. 15 cars.