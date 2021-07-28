Heat Advisory Goes Into Effect Today for the Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the area for today as a strong high pressure system settles in. The heat indices may reach as high as 107 degrees during the middle of the day which is causing concern for those who may work outside for extended periods of time.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Martin explains why the temperatures will be so extreme.

The question is if we will see any immediate relief from the high temperatures. Martin does see that possibility occurring very soon.

For now though, people should take precautions and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.