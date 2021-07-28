Crime & PoliceNews

Corell Sentenced on Interference Acts

July 27, 2021

Jonathan Corell was sentenced on the charge of “Interference with Official Acts,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 29, 2020. Corell was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Corell was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Corell was ordered to obtain mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

