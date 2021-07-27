Reynolds Statement on New COVID-19 Guidance from the Biden Administration

Today, Governor Reynolds released the following statement following the Biden Administration issuing new COVID-19 guidance: “The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 guidance telling fully vaccinated Iowans to now wear masks is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense. I’m concerned that this guidance will be used as a vehicle to mandate masks in states and schools across the country, something I do not support.

“The vaccine remains our strongest tool to combat COVID-19, which is why we are going to continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine.