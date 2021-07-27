Lewis Sentenced on Possession Charges

Lorenzo Lewis of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 15, 2021. Lewis was sentenced to serve 6 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Lewis was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.