The Hancock County Fair opens today with several events starting in the morning and afternoon sessions. The first of these will be 4-H static exhibit judging at 8:30 am. This judging will continue until 1:30 pm. During that time at 10 am, the Hancock County Ag Museum will open.

At noon, the Open Swine Show Weigh-in will begin and will continue until 3 pm. This will be the start of the afternoon activities as the poultry check in will begin at 4 pm and the rabbit weigh-in begins at 5 pm. Also at 4 pm, the Farm Bureau Ag Learning Center will open and continue until 7 pm.

In the Show Ring, the Open Swine Show will take place at 4pm, The fair will hold its parade in downtown Britt on Main Street beginning at 5 pm. The to conclude the afternoon activities, Scott Amusements Carnival Show will open at 5:30 pm.

The evening activities will include the opening of the Commercial Building at 6pm, the Kids Rodeo will take place in the Horse arena at 6 pm, and the Grandstand gates will also open. At 7 pm, the Tuff Truck /UTV & RC Car Competition will begin in the Grandstand Arena.