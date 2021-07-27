Grassley on the Biden Administrations Failure to Review U.S. Grants to China

Reports have indicated that $600,000 to $826,000 was sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The money had an interesting trail originating from Washington, D. C. to China. The Department of Health and Human Services was called into question about its oversight of grants sent to Eco Health Alliance.

According to several sources and Senator Charles Grassley’s office, the Department sent millions of dollars to Eco Health. That group then sub-awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars of that taxpayer money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Senator Grassley took to the U. S. Senate floor to address the issue.