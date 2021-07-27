Following a state softball run, thousand point scorer Kaylee Weber’s next stop is Forest City.

Sigourney’s Kaylee Weber walked off the softball field in Fort Dodge for the final time one week ago with a victory. Weber, the only senior on the roster, is the catcher for the Sigourney softball team, who beat North Butler 4-0 to close the season on a high note. The fifth-seeded Savages lost to fourth-seeded Southeast Warren in Monday’s quarterfinals ending their title hopes, though it could’ve been worse. The Warhawks nearly run-ruled Sigourney earlier in the game before recording the final out with the tying run at the plate to win 9-6.

This was Sigourney’s first time at the state softball tournament since 2016-2017 when Kaylee was an eighth-grader. She was on the roster in ’16-’17 and was the lone Savage with experience playing at state. And even though a return to the state semifinals wasn’t in the cards, they still ended with a win, and the younger girls were able to send Kaylee out with a win – their goal going to Fort Dodge, closing the book on the four-sport athlete’s high school career. Along with the field, Kaylee started all 24 games for Sigourney’s volleyball team, was leading shot put and discus thrower for the track and field team, and – what she loves most – a star on the basketball floor.

A career highlighted by scoring over 1,000 career points and multiple all-conference/all-district awards, Weber was a force in the paint. The 5’10” power forward will bring her athleticism and strength to the Waldorf women’s basketball team next year. Weber’s appeal to 8th-year head coach Katie Schutjer wasn’t just her ability to control the paint. She’s shown she can knock down jumpers from the free-throw line and beyond. She moves her feet on defense and get’s to her assignments.

“I was first interested in Kaylee as a recruit when I saw her step out and hit a 3,” Schutjer said. “If a forward can have (that) range to her game, it really opens up options for a team’s offense, which is what we want to be able to do.”

Kaylee scored her 1,000th career point against Keota, a rival school. It was also senior night, which got pushed back due to COVID-19 cancellations – you could say, ‘the stars aligned.’

Weber averaged a double-double per game this past winter, scoring 467 points, grabbed 258 rebounds, and blocked 20 shots.

“She has power to her game that will help her transition well,” Schutjer said. “She is such a hard-working kid, both on the court and in the classroom,” she added.

The Savages play in the tough Soth Iowa Cedar League. This year’s champ, Montezuma, made the state semifinals at 23-3 and has been to state four years straight. Lynville-Sully went 17-4, Sigourney 18-6, and North Mahaska 15-4. To go along with Montezuma’s run, Lynville-Sully has made three state trips since 2011, and North Mahaska was at state in 2019, won the title in 2012, and appeared in 2011. Playing those teams night in and night out meant Weber wasn’t just handed those career numbers.

Following back-to-back tough years for the Warriors, Weber mixed with other incoming freshmen and transfers is hopefully the cocktail Waldorf needs to get back on track. Weber should be an instant impact player for Schutjer’s team. She says no matter the role, she’s ready to be a leader on the floor or the bench.

Speaking about why she chose to attend Waldorf, Weber says it had a lot to do with the coaches and the town.

Sigourney is the county seat of Keokuk County and is located in the southeast; In 2019, the population was 2,017.

“I really loved how homey Waldorf felt to me, and also the coaches made campus very welcoming.” – Kaylee Weber

In addition to Weber, Waldorf will also welcome Emilie Thompson from Logan-Magnolia High School and Addison McMurray from Belmond-Klemme. Those three freshmen will be joined by transfers Sherynn Titus from Iowa Central Community College, Madelyn Stott from Hasting College, and Kayela Willis from Judson University.

Weber plans to study health promotion and exercise science at Waldorf to enter the medical therapy field post-school.

KIOW’s full interview with Kaylee Weber.

