Dick Barkema Jr.

Dick Barkema Jr., 95, of Goodell, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Goodell with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick’s Lane South
Belmond, Iowa 50421
641-444-3248

Last Updated: July 27, 2021
