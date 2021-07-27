Cox Convicted on Multiple Burglary Charges

Joshua Cox Forest City, was convicted by a jury on the charges of “Possession of Burglar’s Tools,” an aggravated misdemeanor, “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City PoliceDepartment on February 1, 2021. Cox is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10, 2021.