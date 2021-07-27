Crime & PoliceNews

Cox Convicted on Multiple Burglary Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: July 27, 2021

Joshua Cox Forest City, was convicted by a jury on the charges of “Possession of Burglar’s Tools,” an aggravated misdemeanor, “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City PoliceDepartment on February 1, 2021. Cox is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10, 2021.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: July 27, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button