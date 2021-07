the 7th Annual JDRF / Hancock county District Fair 5K Run/Walk race will be held on Saturday morning in Britt. Organizer Lori Eekhoff says this event raises awareness for Type One Diabetes.

Eekhoff says all levels and age groups are encouraged to participate.

While the event is geared towards all ages, registration has been simplified.

For more information, go to hancockcountydistrict fair.com.