Democrats Reject Feenstra Effort to Make Hyde Amendment Permanent

Today, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) asked for unanimous consent for the House to immediately consider H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding For Abortions Act. Democratic leadership shot down the effort, which would make the Hyde Amendment — a policy that ensures tax dollars cannot be spent on abortions — permanent.

This comes as Democrats are including an effort to kill the Hyde Amendment in their Health and Human Services (HHS) funding bill, which will be voted on this week. Hyde has enjoyed strong bipartisan support for the past 45 years and has saved an estimated 2.5 million babies since it was enacted.

Feenstra expressed frustration with Democrats’ continued assault on the fundamental right to life in a speech on the House floor.