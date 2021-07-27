Blue Stars Schedule Their Community Appreciation Night

The Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps will hold a Community Appreciation Performance on Wednesday evening in Forest City. Russ Gavin is the Blue Stars Corps Director and says the pandemic set their plans for arrival back just a little bit.

Gavin talked about this years program theme.

Gavin says everyone involved with the Blue Stars is excited to bring their performance to a live audience.

The Community Appreciation Performance begins at 7 pm Wednesday evening at Bolstorff Field in Forest City. Attendance is free and everyone is invited to attend.