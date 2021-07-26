Winnebago Industries and Minnesota Vikings Foundations Collaborate on Summer Hunger Initiative

The Winnebago Industries Foundation and the Minnesota Vikings Foundation are working together again to provide healthy meals to children in the Twin Cities and North Iowa. The Foundations have teamed up the past two years for the Vikings Table, a food truck program that addresses summer hunger.

“We know that in the summer months, many children and families miss the quality nutrition they need,” said Winnebago Industries Foundation Executive Director Katy Friesz. “We are thrilled to mobilize with the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, connecting our communities with healthy meals and nutrition education during events this summer.”

The Vikings Table presented by Xcel Energy has a mission of serving healthy meals and nutrition education to youth. In 2019, the custom-built food truck designed and produced by Winnebago Specialty Vehicles made its debut distributing healthy meals to youth dealing with food insecurity. The 38-foot food truck is the first commercial kitchen produced using the Winnebago commercial shell vehicle platform, featuring a Freightliner MC chassis. In just two years, the food truck has provided more than 20,000 meals in the community.

“The Vikings Table is an impactful way to leverage the resources of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation and the power of the Vikings brand to directly address childhood hunger in our community,” said Brett Taber, Minnesota Vikings Foundation executive director. “We are proud to be making a difference on food insecurity and youth health through this program in partnership with the Winnebago Industries Foundation.”

On Tuesday, July 20, the Vikings Table food truck visited Forest City, Iowa, to serve meals as part of the Forest City Community School District’s summer meal program. Winnebago Industries CommunityGO volunteers assisted with meal distribution. The Vikings Table Food Truck will return to Forest City on Tuesday, July 27 at the Winnebago Industries Visitors Center for display at the annual Winnebago Grand National Rally.