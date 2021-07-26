Winnebago Board to Discuss DD11 Mitigation

The Winnebago County Board of supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9 am by first hearing from Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders. He will review current road projects and report on current repairs and resurfacing.

The supervisors will then turn their attention to Drainage District 11 which has been an ongoing project for nearly two years. The Auditors Office wants the board to move forward with mitigation efforts in order to conclude the long standing project. Once the reduction efforts are complete, the Auditor’s Office can forward with a payment of $32,906 to the contractor. The project has involved improvement to the main tile in the district running along parcels of a select few group of landowners who are awaiting the mitigation dates and deadlines.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.