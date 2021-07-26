Family week is underway for athletes, students, coaches, and administrators across the state.

In April, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the first ‘Family Week.’ A week where schools will be prohibited from contacting student-athletes or students who participate in music or Speech.

The period of no-contact started yesterday and runs through Sunday, August 1st. “This will provide a built-in break for everyone involved in Iowa high school athletics — participants, parents, coaches, officials, and school administrators – and an opportunity to prioritize family, friends, rest, and activities away from sports,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said.

Hearing this for the first time, some may wonder how the IHSAA could be running their state tournaments in Iowa City and Carroll without student and coach interaction. The IHSAA announced that teams and schools qualified for the state baseball tournaments received waivers because the championship calendar was already set before Family Week was established this spring.

“Both the IHSAA and IGHSAU strongly support the introduction of ‘Family Week’ into our schedules,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.

According to information, the IHSAA and IGHSAU sent schools Family Week, including incoming ninth-graders, and prohibits coaches from working with athletes on OR off school premises. The use of school facilities by athletes with or without coaches is also not allowed.

With the changes the IHSAA made to its 2021-2022 school year calendar, it appears Family Week is here to stay. For it to not affect the state baseball tournament in years to come, the IHSAA has moved the start of the baseball season up one week.

The associations ended their memo to schools with this: In summary: “No intentional or scheduled contact between any student-athlete and coach from their school at any place, at any time, and for any purpose during the prohibited period.”

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.