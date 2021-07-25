Wright County Board to Make Appointments

The Wright County Board of Supervisors have scheduled their weekly meeting for Monday at 9 am at the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The board is expected to receive an update from the Emergency Operations Center on the current state of the pandemic in the county. Concerns have been raised statewide about the delta variant and the board wants to know if any action should be taken.

The board will appoint several new posts including a Director and an Alternate to the Central Iowa Community service Board. They must also appoint members to the Drainage District 194 Benefit Commission.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will address the board on the current state of secondary roads then review a standing corn snow fence policy. Clemons wants the opinions of the board as to the viability and if such fences should be allowed over the winter.

Drainage matters will be discussed and at 10 am, the board will hold a bid letting on the clean out and rep[air of Drainage District 194.