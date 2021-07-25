Worth County Board Looks for Rescue Plan Funding

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss several county concerns. The meeting will begin at 8:30 am in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.

Among some of the items to be discussed will be the current state of county roads. Richard Brumm, Worth County Secondary Roads Engineer will address the board on current projects along with repairs and resurfacing work.

Drainage matters will follow as the board will be updated on current projects and review the 2021 Drainage Assessments which have been revised. Any new projects or cleanouts that must be reviewed will also be considered.

The board has been discussing funding they will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan. The county auditor and the board have been given a set of parameters to work with on how the money can be used. Discussions are expected on where the county intends to use the money and then they will formally approve the request for funding or table it for future discussion.

John Colby is expected to address the board on the I-35/Highway 105 Interchange Development Proposal. This is an ongoing project involving a business district near the Diamond Jo’s Casino. Colby is expected to address specific issues involving the project.