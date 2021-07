Margarita M. Hernandez, 80, of Britt passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Marian Home and Village in Fort Dodge.

Memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, IA 50423

641-843-3839