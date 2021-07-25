Hancock County Board to Meet

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 9:15 am which will allow the public to voice their opinion on the installation of anhydrous storage tanks in the Bingham Township. The board wants to hear from residents about their concerns over the installation. Those who wish to make a statement or offer an opinion can call (571) 317-3112 and use the access code 236 415 109.

At 9:30 am, Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will address the board about any issues with the county secondary roads. Projects, both now and in the future may also be addressed.

At 9:45 am, County Maintenance Director Kevin Hoeft will review the heating and cooling issues at the Law Enforcement Center in Garner. Hoeft may offer solutions to the issues for approval by the board.

The board will also sign an Appointment Agreement for the CICS Regional Governing Board. CICS is a regional mental health group which Hancock County has joined. The board needs to make appoints to have a representative on the regional governing board.