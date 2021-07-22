Winnebago Welcomes Back Community of Enthusiasts to Annual Grand National Rally

For more than 50 years, Winnebago has welcomed its owner community to Forest City, Iowa for Grand National Rally, a week-long celebration of Winnebago RVs and customers. The theme of this year’s festivities is “Road Trip to Hawaii.” Throughout the event, guests can meet Winnebago employees, participate in educational seminars, take tours of the manufacturing facilities, receive RV service, and enjoy evening entertainment. This year’s event takes place the week of July 25 at Winnebago’s Forest City Rally Grounds.



“We are thrilled to welcome back Winnebago enthusiasts to the Grand National Rally,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “This event brings together people who share a love of their RVs and the outdoors, and provides a unique opportunity for community, for learning and for fun. We plan to whole-heartedly celebrate the people who inspire Winnebago’s commitment to quality, innovation and service, and drive us to be the best in the industry.”

This year’s Grand National Rally will host nearly 800 RV’s and over 2,000 guests. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this “welcome back” event extra special.

Key highlights for this year include:

⦁ Four days of product and vendor displays, seminars, video factory tours, Winnebago team interaction, and more.

⦁ Musical entertainment by country music artist ⦁ Larry Fleet and folk-rock musician ⦁ Chris ⦁ Koza, who will perform his version of “On the Road Again” to promote Winnebago’s partnership with the ⦁ National Park Foundation and the ⦁ #⦁ SupportYourParks campaign.

⦁ An authentic Hawaiian Luau featuring a traditional pig roast, fire dancers, drummers and musicians, as well as Elvis and Don Ho tributes.

⦁ Abundant meal options from regional food trucks serving BBQ, burger and breakfast favorites, as well as a pop-up Tiki Bar.

Attendees can support a number of Winnebago’s community service efforts by participating in an on-site blood drive, signing up for RV Care-a-Vanner Build Day, which benefits Habitat for Humanity, and by competing in a river and road clean-up contest after the event.

For more information and to register to attend the event, visit Winnebago’s Grand National Rally site.