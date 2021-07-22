North Iowa Community Schools Continue Their Remodeling Project

As students are taking advantage of their summer break in the North Iowa Community School District, their school building is undergoing a series of remodeling projects. North Iowa Community School District Superintendent Joe Erickson has been receiving comments about some of the changes.

While the exterior is receiving a facelift, Erickson acknowledged that the interior is getting worked on too.

The contractors have been working very hard to put into place the designs approved by the school board. However the contractor is not the only one working on the building. The head custodian and his staff has been doing some work on various areas.

According to Erickson, the floor is not going to be replaced. Instead the custodial staff will take a different approach.

The work should be completed before the students return to their classrooms in August.