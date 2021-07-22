James “Jim” and Wanda Wold

James “Jim”, 94, and Wanda Wold, 96, of Garner who were married for 73 years passed away in the same room hours apart on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services for Jim and Wanda will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841

