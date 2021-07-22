Ernst Blasts Biden’s New Tax Hike on Family Farmers, Businesses

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is blasting President Biden for his plan to hit family-owned businesses, farmers, and ranchers with “a new backdoor death tax.”

In a letter to the president, Ernst warns that Biden’s plan would make drastic changes to the taxation of capital income amounting to “a significant tax increase that would hit family-owned businesses, farms, and ranches hard, particularly in rural communities” when a family business is passed down to the next generation.

Ernst writes that, under the Biden plan, if the “step-up” in basis on capital income were eliminated, it would force many businesses “to pay tax on appreciated gains, including simple inflation, from all prior generations of family owners—despite not receiving a penny of actual gain.”

Ernst continues, “We respectfully urge you to reconsider your proposal to repeal this important part of the tax code. Preserving step-up in basis would save American jobs and ensure that small businesses, farms, and ranches across the country can stay in their families for generations to come.”

The Honorable Joseph Biden

President of the United States

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20510

Dear President Biden,

We appreciate your efforts to address America’s infrastructure challenges, but the cost of these

investments should not be borne by family-owned businesses, farms, and ranches across the

country. We are concerned that your American Families Plan proposes to make drastic changes

to the taxation of capital income, including a longstanding tax provision that prevents familyowned businesses, farms, and ranches from being hit with a crippling tax bill when a family

member passes away.

Under current law, passing down a family business to the next generation does not impose a

capital gains tax burden on the business or its new owners. Rather, the decedent’s tax basis in the

business is “stepped-up” to fair market value, preventing a large capital gains tax bill on the

growth in the business’s value. If the functional benefit of the step-up in basis were eliminated

and transfers subject to the estate tax also become subject to income tax, as you have proposed,

many businesses would be forced to pay tax on appreciated gains, including simple inflation,

from prior generations of family owners—despite not receiving a penny of actual gain. These

taxes would be added to any existing estate tax liability, creating a new backdoor death tax on

Americans.

These changes are a significant tax increase that would hit family-owned businesses, farms, and

ranches hard, particularly in rural communities. These businesses consist largely of illiquid assets

that will in many cases need to be sold or leveraged in order to pay the new tax burden. Making

these changes could force business operators to sell property, lay off employees, or close their

doors just to cover these new tax obligations. The complexity and administrative difficulty of

tracking basis over multiple generations and of valuing assets that are not up for sale will lead to

colossal implementation problems and could also lead to huge tax bills that do not accurately

reflect any gains that might have accumulated over time. As you will recall, a proposal to reach a

similar outcome by requiring an heir to “carry-over” the decedent’s tax basis was tried before in

1976—and failed so spectacularly it never came into effect. It was postponed in 1978 and

repealed in 1980.

Further, the proposed “protections” simply delay the tax liability—rather than provide any real

tax relief—for those continuing to operate the business, farm, or ranch. In fact, these protections

create new “lock-in” effects that could make any eventual changeover in operation or transfer of

the business financially untenable. Imposing a tax increase on hardworking Americans would

harm the economic recovery from COVID-19 and endanger American jobs. A recent study by

E&Y found that eliminating the benefit of a step-up in basis would cost the U.S. economy

80,000 jobs each year over the next decade—and an additional 100,000 jobs per year in the long

run. Additionally, for every $100 in revenue raised by this tax increase, $32 would come directly

from the pockets of American workers. A study by the Texas A&M Agricultural and Food

Policy Center reached equally unsettling conclusions, determining that 98 percent of the

representative farms in its 30-state database would be impacted by a proposal to eliminate the

benefit of the step-up in basis, with average additional tax liabilities totaling $726,104 per farm.

We respectfully urge you to reconsider your proposal to repeal this important part of the tax

code. Preserving step-up in basis would save American jobs and ensure that small businesses,

farms, and ranches across the country can stay in their families for generations to come.

Sincerely,

John Thune (R-SD)

United States Senator

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senate Republican Leader

John Boozman (R-AR)

United States Senator

Steve Daines (R-MT)

United States Senator

Mike Crapo (R-ID)

United States Senator

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

United States Senator

John Cornyn (R-TX)

United States Senator

Rob Portman (R-OH)

United States Senator

Tim Scott (R-SC)

United States Senator

James Lankford (R-OK)

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R-NE)

United States Senator

John Hoeven (R-ND)

United States Senator

Richard Burr (R-NC)

United States Senator

Pat Toomey (R-PA)

United States Senator

Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)

United States Senator

Todd Young (R-IN)

United States Senator

John Barrasso (R-WY)

United States Senator

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

United States Senator

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

United States Senator

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

United States Senator

Mike Braun (R-IN)

United States Senator

Roy Blunt (R-MO)

United States Senator

Tom Cotton (R-AR)

United States Senator

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

United States Senator

Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS)

United States Senator

Deb Fischer (R-NE)

United States Senator

Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

United States Senator

Susan Collins (R-ME)

United States Senator

Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

United States Senator

Lindsey O. Graham (R-SC)

United States Senator

Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

United States Senator

James Inhofe (R-OK)

United States Senator

John Kennedy (R-LA)

United States Senator

Cynthia Lummis (R-WY)

United States Senator

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

United States Senator

Rand Paul (R-KY)

United States Senator

Josh Hawley (R-MO)

United States Senator

Ron Johnson (R-WI)

United States Senator

Mike Lee (R-UT)

United States Senator

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

United States Senator

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

United States Senator

James Risch (R-ID)

United States Senator

Mitt Romney (R-UT)

United States Senator

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

United States Senator

Richard Shelby (R-AL)

United States Senator

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

United States Senator

M. Michael Rounds (R-SD)

United States Senator

Rick Scott (R-FL)

United States Senator

Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

United States Senator

Roger F. Wicker (R-MS)

United States Senator