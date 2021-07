For many years, the Forest City Rotary Club hosted the Chicken Barbeque as a major fundraiser for community projects. This year, the club has rebranded the event to be a “Brat Bonanza”. Forest City Rotary Club President Scott Meinders says the club has gained many new members that have gotten behind this event.

Tickets can be purchased from Rotarians, TSB, NSB, and the Forest City Chamber of Commerce.